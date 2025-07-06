Rose Marie Ray (née LePore), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 83 years old.

Born on January 5, 1942, Rose was a proud graduate of the first class of Pallotti High School in 1960. She married the love of her life, David Ray, on October 5, 1963, at St. Mary’s of the Mills in Laurel, Maryland.

A devout Catholic, Rose lived her life rooted in kindness, compassion, and service. She was a devoted parishioner and volunteer at Our Lady Star of the Sea and was actively involved with SMILE, always offering her time and love to those in need. Her deep faith guided her every step, and her warmth and generosity touched countless lives.

Rose had a gift for connection—she never met a stranger, and she made everyone feel like family. Whether through a heartfelt compliment, a warm smile, or a meaningful conversation, she made those around her feel truly seen and loved. She brought joy wherever she went and made it her mission to spread kindness in every interaction.

She had a passion for the arts, especially ceramics, and loved working with her hands. Her creativity was matched only by her enthusiasm for joining in on whatever imaginative adventure her grandchildren dreamed up. She cherished these moments deeply and created countless lasting memories through her support and presence.

Rose was an avid bowler and found joy in both the game and the conversation that came with it. She had an unmistakable sense of self—she knew what she liked and had no qualms about telling you. Her honesty was always paired with warmth and humor, and her compliments had a way of making others feel uniquely special.

Rose is survived by her devoted husband of over 61 years, David Eugene Ray; her children Erin Farley (Peter Farley) and David Matthew Ray; her grandchildren Tyler Farley (Kira Sage Tillman), LaRane Garner, Camden Sears (James Sears), Christian Farley, Heather Farley, and Noah Farley; and her great-grandchildren Cillian, Thea, and Rowan. She also leaves behind her cherished siblings Mary Theresa Fogwell, Colleen Satoris, Karen Harvie, and Martin LePore. As well as her best friends and beloved sisters- in-law Patricia Dowsett, Linda Weaver, and Judy Hughes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul F.J. LePore and Regene LePore, and her brother Paul LePore, as well as her sister-in-law Mary Lou Ray and brothers-in-law Larry Ray and Ollie Weaver.

Rose’s legacy is one of love, faith, service, and creativity. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the blessing of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to SMILE or Our Lady Star of the Sea School, in honor of Rose’s giving spirit.