John Virgina Haws, Jr., 88, of Deale passed away July 3, 2025 at his home. He was born July 10, 1936, in Round Hill, VA to John V. Sr. and Olive (Trussell) Haws. John moved to Brunswick, MD as a young child and worked on several farms in the Frederick County area as he got older. He moved to Adelphi in 1966 and started working as a carpenter where he had his own business for several years before going to work for Catholic University, where he worked on the maintenance team and later as a painter. John was also a trained auctioneer and worked several sales, including his father’s estate. John loved children and could often be found with a grandchild sitting on his lap. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved cutting grass and working with tools with his great-grandchildren Kenneth Canter and Kade Emery. He also enjoyed hunting and animals. He raised beagles and had goats, turkeys, pigs, and chickens on the farm in Deale. He especially enjoyed caring for the turkeys with his grandson Caleb Canter.

John is survived by his wife Gloria Canter Haws, children Larry Haws (Ann) of Damascus, Barbara Murphy (Tom) of Edgewater, Gloria Sue Haws of Gaithersburg, and Rebecca Canter of Shady Side, stepdaughter Theresa Canter of Deale, 19 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children John “Buck” Haws, Ricky Sines, and Wayne Haws, stepdaughter Charlotte Ann Webb, sister Helen Stillions, and brother George Haws.

Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name may be made to A Living Tribute.