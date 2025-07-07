PGPD Announces Unexpected Loss of Corporal Tonya Proctor, Just Days Before Her Retirement

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the loss of veteran officer, Corporal Tonya Proctor # 2830.

She passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2025. Corporal Proctor joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2004 and was days away from her retirement after serving with dedication for 21 years.

Corporal Proctor began her career in patrol at District II Bowie and had multiple assignments during her tenure, to include District II Investigations, the Fusion Center and the Joint Analysis Intelligence Center. Her final assignment was with the Internal Affairs Division where she transferred to in 2021. In addition to these assignments, Corporal Proctor was also active with FOP Lodge 89 and was the current Recording Secretary.

Corporal Proctor leaves behind a loving family to include her husband, James “Mike” Proctor, who is a retired PGFD Firefighter. She was the proud mother to two daughters and the loving grandmother to four grandchildren. In addition to her devotion to her family and this department, Corporal Proctor was known for her love of bowling.

Please keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.