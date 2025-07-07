Police Investigating Hughesville Man Killed in Fourth of July Crash

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place in Brandywine Friday evening. The deceased driver is 48-year-old Gregory Wilson of Hughesville.

On July 4, 2025, at approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 15500 block of Brandywine Road for a single-vehicle crash. Gregory was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Wilson was traveling eastbound on Brandywine Road when, for reasons now under investigation, his vehicle left the roadway and ultimately came to rest in a front yard.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0036477.