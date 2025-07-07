Online Licensing Process for Maryland Waterfowl Blind Sites Begins July 16, 2025

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is again offering an online process for Maryland hunters to apply for a 2025-2026 waterfowl blind site license.

From July 16 through July 29, 2025, hunters and riparian landowners may enter the annual lottery for the opening days of blind site licensing.

Hunters and riparian landowners with a DNR ID can register to be entered into a random lottery for a county of their choice.

Anyone can register for a DNR ID through the department’s online licensing portal.

Lottery entrants will be sent a link to a virtual meeting platform (Microsoft Teams) where a department representative will guide them through the blind site licensing process.



There is no charge to enter the lottery. Hunters must be Maryland residents and must have purchased either a 2024-2025 or 2025-2026 Maryland hunting license prior to their appointment to license offshore waterfowl hunting blind sites. Landowners are exempt from the hunting license requirement but will need to produce proof of property ownership.

Additional information and important instructions are available on the department’s website. Winners of the lottery will be posted on the website and will be notified by email with the time, date, and virtual meeting link for the meeting.

These virtual meetings will begin on August 5 and continue during normal business hours. In some counties, appointments will take place on multiple business days.

After the opening days, blind site licensing for all counties will occur by appointment only. Customers may begin making appointments online on August 14 for virtual meetings that will begin August 19. Customers who schedule an appointment will receive an email that includes a virtual meeting link to communicate with DNR staff at the appropriate date and time.