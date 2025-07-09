UPDATE: White Plains Woman Charged with First-Degree Assault Following Stabbing in Waldorf

UPDATE 7/8/2025: Delaina Kyle Sweet, 36, of White Plains, has been charged with first-degree assault and possession of contraband in a place of confinement following a stabbing incident that occurred on July 7, 2025, in Waldorf.

According to court documents, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 12:27 p.m. to a reported stabbing in the 700 block of University Drive. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with stab wounds to his left forearm and left rib cage. The victim identified Sweet as the person who stabbed him, stating the assault occurred in his bedroom after he confronted her for going through his belongings. Officers observed blood throughout the victim’s residence, including on walls, furniture, and flooring, as well as a blood trail leading from the bedroom to the living room, where the victim was found.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to the Capital Region Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Following the incident, Sweet was not immediately located. However, a detective later found her walking near her residence on Smitty Circle. According to the report, when asked if she had a knife, Sweet stated it was in her purse and then requested a lawyer. She was placed into custody and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

At the detention center, authorities searched Sweet and her belongings. A hollow glass tube commonly associated with drug use was found concealed in her bra, and a small kitchen knife was located in her purse. According to the statement of probable cause, Sweet spontaneously stated, “There was blood all over it,” when informed her purse remained at the detention center.

Sweet has been formally charged with the following offenses:

First-Degree Assault, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison

Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 3 years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine

She is currently being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 8, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

The investigation is being led by PFC Z. Snyder of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

7/7/2025: On Monday, July 7, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 700 block of University Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing with uncontrolled bleeding.

The 911 caller was 3rd party and reported a friend called reporting he was stabbed after an attempted robbery.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 49-year-old male with a serious injury to the arm with uncontrolled bleeding, First Responders applied a tourniquet to the victim and consulted for a trauma center transport.

Due to weather, all helicopters were down unavailable. Emergency medical services transported the patient by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the reported robbery attempt. The suspect was reported as a white female wearing black leggings and a black top who fled on foot.

Investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.