Victim Transported to Trauma Center After Being Stabbed During Reported Robbery Attempt in Waldorf

On Monday, July 7, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 700 block of University Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing with uncontrolled bleeding.

The 911 caller was 3rd party and reported a friend called reporting he was stabbed after an attempted robbery.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 49-year-old male with a serious injury to the arm with uncontrolled bleeding, First Responders applied a tourniquet to the victim and consulted for a trauma center transport.

Due to weather, all helicopters were down unavailable. Emergency medical services transported the patient by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the reported robbery attempt. The suspect was reported as a white female wearing black leggings and a black top who fled on foot.

Investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.