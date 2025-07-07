Calvert County Student Safety and Well-Being Advisory Committee (SSWAC) Launches Community Survey

The Calvert County Student Safety and Well-Being Advisory Committee (SSWAC) invites families, staff, students and community members to participate in a newly launched survey aimed at gathering input on student safety, resources and communications.

The survey is available online and open for participation through July 18. Find the survey at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SSWACsurvey.

The SSWAC works to recommend best practices and policies that enhance learning environments and support student well-being. The survey seeks insight from a broad cross-section of the community including students, parents, teachers, support staff, volunteers, administrators and residents.

By participating, individuals can share their thoughts on critical issues affecting student life, from school safety and mental health services to facility conditions, bullying, vaping and communication with schools.

“Community feedback is essential as we work together to foster a school environment where every student feels safe, supported and valued,” said Calvert County Deputy County Administrator Linda Turner. “This is a powerful opportunity for the community to directly contribute to meaningful improvements in our school system.”

All responses are anonymous unless participants choose to share their name. The results will be compiled and used to inform recommendations made by the Student Safety and Well-Being Committee to the Board of County Commissioners and key community stakeholders.

For more information on SSWAC, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SSWAC.