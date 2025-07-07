PMA-265 Employee Tess Butner, Earns Navy Award for Audit Excellence

The lead business financial manager (BFM) for the F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265) received the 2024 Department of the Navy annual Financial Management Contribution to Business Processes and Internal Controls individual award during a ceremony June 18 at the Pentagon for her critical work resolving a material weakness flagged by Navy auditors.

Tess Butner used her financial expertise to spearhead the fiscal year 2024 walkthrough with Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) auditors, presenting complex information clearly and effectively, which resulted in reduced auditing requirements and workload for program offices.

“Beyond simply guiding this audit to a successful outcome, Tess consistently elevates the standard of financial management, safeguarding our resources and streamlining our operations across the command,” said Rear Adm. John Lemmon, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)). “This award highlights her dedication, leadership, and deep technical knowledge, which she consistently demonstrated throughout the audit process.”

Butner said she was humbled and thankful to be acknowledged among the many dedicated professionals.

“This recognition not only reflects the hard work and dedication I strive to bring every day but also motivates me to continue serving with integrity and excellence alongside my incredible team,” she said.



Butner’s leadership and business acumen shaped a command-wide process that now benefits 17 program offices across multiple PEOs and funding types. By implementing these improvements, programs have saved valuable time and resources, avoiding the need to submit labor-intensive documentation packages for numerous data lines.

“Tess’s teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills transformed a potentially daunting process into a collaborative success for both the auditors and the NAVAIR team,” said Tamara Cobaugh, lead BFM for PEO(T).

Senior leaders across PEO(T) and NAVAIR have praised Butner’s contributions as both impactful and impressive. Her ability to communicate complex financial concepts, collaborate effectively and drive successful outcomes has strengthened the command’s audit posture and day-to-day operations.

Butner’s work directly addressed the material weakness identified by the auditors while also enhancing the overall efficiency and accuracy of NAVAIR financial management practices. Her dedication and proactive approach continue to drive positive change, reinforcing the long-term resilience and reliability of the command’s financial processes.

“A sound financial posture is foundational to our ability to support, sustain and advance critical naval aviation capabilities,” said Capt. Michael Burks, PMA-265 program manager. “Tess’s efforts ensure we remain audit-ready while enabling our team to deliver combat-ready aircraft that meet the evolving needs of the fleet.”

As part of PEO(T), PMA-265 is responsible for supporting, sustaining and advancing the F/A-18A-D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft, providing naval aviators with capabilities that enable mission success.