Man Flown to Trauma Center After Dirt Bike Crash in California

On Monday, July 7, 2025, at approximately 11:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Cecil’s Country Store located at 20853 Indian Bridge Road in California, for the reported motorcycle crash with unknown injuries.

The 911 caller reported a single motorcycle was located in the middle of the roadway with the operator’s whereabouts unknown.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and after a brief search of the area, an adult male was located unconscious in a ditch behind the guardrail.

Emergency medical services arrived and took over patient care where they found the adult male suffering from a serious leg injury along with upperbody and head injuries. A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The single vehicle crash is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

