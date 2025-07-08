Emergency Shellfish Harvesting Closure – Portion of Patuxent River in Solomons Near Thomas Johnson Bridge

A Sanitary Sewer Overflow was reported to the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division yesterday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 11 a.m. The leak was located at 14261 Solomons Island Road in Solomons, adjacent to the parking lot.

Approximately 7,800 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into the Patuxent River.

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division responded promptly to contain and mitigate the overflow.

Flow was brought under control, and by 12:45 p.m., the affected area had been disinfected with lime. At no time was there an impact to water and sewer service for customers.

Signage has been posted at the treated area. The Calvert County Health Department and Maryland Department of the Environment have been notified of the release. The Calvert County Health Department, Division of Environmental Health advises avoiding direct contact with the water in the area for the next few days due to the potential presence of wastewater.

For questions, please contact the Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division at 410-535-3491, or email [email protected].

