Minor Injuries Reported After Three Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at approximately 5:12 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Gate 2 at Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road for a reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle collision with all occupants out of the vehicles and three for check up.

Emergency medical services transported one adult female to an area hospital with minor injuries.

One adult female, and a second patient denied transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash report.

The roadway is completely open as of 6:45 a.m.

