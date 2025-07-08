Two Flown Out After Serious Crash With Entrapment in Prince Frederick

On Monday, July 7, 2025, at approximately 3:07 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 at the entrance to the Fox Run Shopping Center in Prince Frederick, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision and confirmed one patient was trapped.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and Huntingtown VFD’s extricated the patient in under 20 minutes.

A helicopter was requested for two patients.

Both patients were transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for further care.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick, and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

