Large Funeral Procession Expected for Firefighter Ronald J. “Ronnie” Wright

UPDATE 7/8/2025: Today, Funeral services will held at 9:30 a.m., Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, with a procession leaving the station at 10am.

Intersections along the procession route will be controlled by assisting police departments and fire departments until the procession proceeds through. Please follow their directions. We thank you in advance for your patience.

Procession Route:

Departure around 10:00 to 10:15 a.m., from Newburg VFD

Crain Hwy N/B to Rt 6

Right on Rt 6 to Rt 488

Left on Rt 488 to Radio Station Rd

Left on Radio Station Rd to St Charles Pkwy

St Charles Pkwy N/B to Mattawomen Beantown Rd

Ending at Trinity Memorial Gardens



UPDATE 7/7/2025: Watch the services here – The funeral services for Ronald Wright are being held today at the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department.

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Officers and Members of the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Fire Department and Auxiliary, Inc. announce the passing of Ronald J. “Ronnie” Wright on 28 June 2025.

Ronnie is credited with conceptualizing the need for an EMS department that was between Bel Alton and Cobb Island and has remained an active member of the corporation since its inception. He has held many roles throughout the years, which included President, Vice President, and Board Member. His desire for emergency units to be placed in Newburg ultimately paved the foundation and path for everything that we have become today as a department.

In addition to our department, Ronnie also served two other companies. He started his volunteerism with the Tenth District VFD, and later the Cobb Island VFD and EMS prior to his service to Newburg.

For his professional career, Ronnie still was serving the citizens of Charles County, as he worked for the Charles County Government Roads Division for 30 years, retiring in 2019 as the Traffic Safety Superintendent.

Arrangements are as follows: Viewing will be at our department on Monday July 7th, 2025, from 2–4pm and 6–8pm, with Firemen’s Prayers starting at 7pm. Funeral services will be on Tuesday July 8th, 2025, at 9:30am. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, with a procession leaving the station at 10am.

We ask you please keep Ronnie’s family, friends and our department in your thoughts and prayers as we all navigate the loss of such an amazing person that meant so much to so many throughout the entire county.

