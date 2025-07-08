Piney Point Road Closed Due to Crash Involving Multiple Utility Poles Broken/Lines Down

UPDATE @1:30 P.M.: SMECO Remains on scene along with firefighters, MDOT and police. The fire is ongoing, but contained, due to the downed live power lines. Multiple utility poles are broken, along with the involved truck being tangled in utility lines. Piney Point Road will be CLOSED for multiple hours.

NO injuries reported.

You can access Happyland Road from the Route 5 side, and you can only access Drayden Road and Blake Creek Road from the South side of Piney Point Road. Piney Point is completely closed directly in front of 19671 Piney Point Road.

7/8/2025: On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Blake Creek Road in Valley Lee, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dump truck and something on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported a dump truck struck a utility pole with something on fire.

Firefighters and emergency medical services from Leonardtown, Second District and Bay District responded with first arriving units confirming a dump truck had struck power lines causing multiple poles to break, with the operator of the dump truck out of the vehicle and not injured.

A brush fire was confirmed in the area due to live wires being downed in the grass.

Firefighters, SMECO and police will be remaining on the scene with Piney Point Road expected to be closed for multiple hours.

