Pomfret Man Arrested Twice in Two Days, Faces Over 45 Charges for Burglary and Theft

Abdul Aziz Bah, 29, of no fixed address, has been arrested twice within a 24-hour period and is now facing more than 45 charges related to burglary, mail theft, and property damage across multiple locations in Charles County.

On July 6, 2025, patrol officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9400 block of Marshalls Corner Road in Pomfret for a report of an active theft. Witnesses told police a man was stealing items from a home and described the suspect to dispatchers. Officers quickly located Bah, who was walking along the road pushing a purple bicycle and carrying a large trash bag. Officers recognized Bah from a prior theft arrest on July 5.

According to court documents, Bah was found in possession of stolen sonar equipment, sports items, electronics, and tools. The bag also contained 41 pieces of mail addressed to various residents in the Pomfret and White Plains areas. The mail items were confirmed to have come from homes on Moore Farm Place, Blue Lake Place, Middletown Road, and other local streets.

Recovered stolen property included:

Sonar equipment ($162)

Tennis racket ($75)

Fish scale ($25)

Soccer ball ($20)

Pickleball gear ($40)

Lug wrench ($40)

Diapers ($30)

Cigarettes ($14)

Pans ($21)

Fishing tackle ($40)

According to the homeowners, these items were taken from a garage attached to their house. Officers noted additional property damage on the scene. “There were items thrown around the property,” the report states, including a cup that was “covered in feces… ruining the cup.” The total estimated value of the stolen and damaged items was $467.

Bah was charged on July 6 with:

First-degree burglary

Theft between $100 and $1,500

42 counts of theft under $100

Malicious destruction of property under $1,000

He was held without bond following a court appearance on July 7.

Bah’s July 6 arrest came just one day after he was taken into custody for a separate incident in Bryans Road. On July 5, 2025, at 8:58 a.m., officers responded to the Dash In on Indian Head Highway after a theft was reported.

According to the charging documents, Bah entered the store carrying an empty bottle, filled it with juice from inside, and refused to pay. When asked to pay, he allegedly said, “No, call the cops,” and left the store without attempting to purchase the item. The value of the juice was estimated at $5.00.

Employees also told officers that Bah had been previously banned from the property on July 3. When officers arrived, they found him sitting on the sidewalk outside the store. He initially identified himself as “Abdoul Sow,” but correctional officers later confirmed through fingerprints that his real name was Abdul Aziz Bah.

“He was given multiple chances to provide correct name,” the officer stated. “Bah provided false name in attempt to avoid prosecution which hindered my investigation. It took multiple hours to determine his real name”.

Charges from the July 5 incident included:

Theft under $100

False statement to a peace officer

Obstructing and hindering

Trespassing on private property

Bah was released on his own recognizance after that arrest.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation. Some of the recovered property from the July 6 incident has not yet been linked to a specific victim, and officers are working to return those items to their rightful owners. Anyone who believes their mail or property may have been stolen is asked to contact PFC Kirby at 301-609-3282.

