Two Leonardtown Women Arrested for Theft and Crack Possession at Prince Frederick Walmart

Kelly Greenan, 35, of Leonardtown, and Lauren Marie Brown, 38, both of Leonardtown, were arrested on June 27, 2025, following an incident at the Walmart located on North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Both women now face multiple misdemeanor charges, including drug possession and theft, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

Deputy Deinert of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart after a report of theft in progress. According to the charging documents, a Walmart Asset Protection employee told the deputy he had observed “two white females actively putting things in a pink bag.” One was described as wearing a short light-colored skirt and white t-shirt, the other a tank top and shorts. The employee said he waited until they attempted to exit the store before approaching them.

The women were detained and brought back inside the store. According to the statement of probable cause, “while walking back into the store the two females were making movements trying to hide things and whispering to themselves about the incident.” At the customer service desk, the first suspect was identified as Kelly Greenan by her Maryland driver’s license. As Deputy Deinert tried to identify the second suspect, “Kelly dropped a glass pipe on the ground with burn marks on both sides commonly used for smoking CDS.” When asked if she had any additional drugs or paraphernalia, “she advised no”.

The second woman initially gave a fake name, but was later identified as Lauren Marie Brown. Authorities confirmed she had active warrants in other counties.

According to Deputy Deinert, Greenan said, “the two bags in the shopping cart is where all the stolen items were at.” In the pink and brown bags, officers found “clothing items, lighters, batteries, underwear, and sunscreens.” Walmart employees scanned and returned the items, which totaled $306.31.

Further searches revealed suspected drugs and paraphernalia. Brown was reportedly carrying a black bag that she stated contained drugs. Inside, police found:

A pink purse containing a blue capsule with a white rock substance suspected to be crack cocaine

A bag labeled “Let’s Cuddle” containing glass smoking devices with burnt copper fibers

Copper fibers “commonly used as filter for smoking CDS”

A small glass jar containing blue capsules suspected to be crack cocaine

Pill capsules with white powder suspected to be fentanyl

A container with blue pills suspected to be Xanax

A yellow capsule with an unidentified brown substance

A small pair of scissors, which Brown stated were “used to ‘cut’ CDS with”.

Deputy Deinert stated that “all narcotics were identified through my training and experience from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy and 4 years as a Deputy Sheriff.” The substances were processed and submitted for testing at the Maryland State Police laboratory.

While outside waiting for a female officer to search Brown, Cox returned with a small blue purse he said he found. Inside was another blue capsule with a white rock substance suspected to be crack cocaine. Deputy Deinert wrote, “I know that blue purse belonged to Kelly as she was holding it walking back into the store and Lauren confirmed.”

Greenan and Brown were both arrested for theft and drug possession. Greenan was transported by Sgt. Naughton to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Kelly Greenan is charged with:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia

Theft: $100 to under $1,500

Lauren Marie Brown is charged with:

Three counts of CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Cocaine, Fentanyl, Xanax)

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (glass pipe)

Theft: $100 to under $1,500

Greenan was released on her own recognizance the same day.

Brown was released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,000.