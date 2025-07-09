St. Mary’s Liquid Assets Hosting First Thirsty Thursday This Thursday, July 10th, 2025

St. Mary’s Liquid Assets is hosting its first ever Thirsty Thursday at AeroPark, a lively open-air block party on Thursday, July 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., held right outside the terminal at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD. (In the event of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the TechPort Hangar at 44185 Airport Road in California, MD).

The event will feature:

Live music by Squid Inc.

Food from Bird Dog Bistro

Local craft beer, wine, spirits & juice producers

STEM education fundraiser benefiting Ready 9 Aviation Academy

Discovery flights and a 50/50 raffle

This event brings together innovation, aviation, and the best of our local beverage scene. It’s free, open to the public, and perfect for an after-work wind-down with friends, coworkers, and neighbors.

We’d be grateful if you could help us promote the event in your calendar listings, print/digital editions, or social channels. We’d also love to welcome a reporter or photographer on-site to help share the event!

We’ll also be hosting more Thirsty Thursday at AeroPark events on August 7 and September 18—stay tuned for more details as those dates get closer!

Thank you for supporting local craft beverage producers and STEM education in Southern Maryland!

