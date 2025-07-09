Calvert County Awarded Site Grant for Devlopment of Patuxent Business Park

Calvert County is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Site Characterization Grant through the Maryland Business Ready Sites Program (MBRSP) to support the continued development of Patuxent Business Park.

This grant will cover the cost of retaining a site development professional to evaluate the site’s current condition and determine its potential for industrial or commercial use.

The assessment includes placing the site on a Tier 1 through 5 Site Readiness Scale, a crucial step in identifying areas for improvement and preparing the park to attract private investment.



The award includes up to $10,000 in funding, matched 1:1 by local funds, for a total project cost of up to $20,000.

MBRSP also supports broader infrastructure development and site improvements necessary to make sites competitive for industrial or commercial use. Eligible expenses may include infrastructure upgrades, environmental remediation and other development needs. For these competitive projects, a 3:1 or higher local match is expected.

Created by Governor Wes Moore in December 2024, MBRSP accelerates investment across Maryland by increasing the number of shovel-ready sites. The program is administered by MEDCO in close collaboration with local and state economic development agencies and provides both financial assistance and marketing support.

This award highlights Calvert County’s proactive approach to economic development and its commitment to preparing for the industries and jobs of tomorrow.

To learn more about this award, visit: https://governor.maryland.gov/news/press/Pages/governor-moore-announces-first-round-of-maryland-business-ready-sites-funding-to-support-business-attraction-retention-and-.aspx

To learn more about Patuxent Business Park, visit our webpage: https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/3213/Patuxent-Business-Park

