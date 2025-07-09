State Police Helicopter Flies Amid Incoming Storms to Rescue 6-Year-Old Injured Child in Ridge

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at approximately 5:55 p.m., emergency medical personnel at Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad requested a medic and helicopter after a patient was brought to the station with serious injuries.

Medical personnel advised a 6-year-old female had serious injuries and a partial amputation after reportedly being trapped underneath of a lawn mower.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested for transport and possible need for blood.

Trooper 7’s flight crew were monitoring the incident and, despite incoming severe storms, responded to the scene and transported the child to an unknown destination with serious injuries. The child was reported as conscious, alert, and breathing.

This emergency response underscores the importance of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s recent statewide implementation of the “Blood on Board” initiative. The program equips all medevac helicopters with whole blood for use during emergency airlifts, providing a critical resource for trauma victims who suffer massive blood loss. Since its full deployment in 2023, this initiative has already saved numerous lives by allowing advanced care and transfusion to begin at the scene, improving survival odds before patients reach trauma centers. In cases like this one, where a young child suffers a potentially life-threatening injury, the availability of whole blood in the air can be the difference between life and death.

