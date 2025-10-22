UPDATE: Community Event at Ridge VFD to Support Local 6-Year-Old Who Lost Foot in Accident Involving Lawnmower in Ridge

UPDATE 10/21/2025! We are excited to share that on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, a community benefit is being held for the Cook & Wells Families!

Our small-town community continues to show its strength and compassion as family and friends come together to support Laura and Bobby Cook, along with Brooklynn Wells, her parents Miranda Cook and Khyri Wells, and Brooklynn’s siblings.

This family has faced unimaginable challenges all at once. While traveling South to help their son and his family move from Louisiana to Georgia, Bobby Cook suddenly became seriously ill and spent weeks in the ICU. He is now on dialysis three times a week and unable to work.

As Bobby and Laura prepared to make the long drive home—unable to fly due to his condition—another tragedy struck. While Khyri was mowing the lawn, his daughter Brooklynn was nearby checking the grapevine when she suffered a traumatic foot injury involving the mower. She was flown by Trooper 7 to Salisbury, Maryland, then transferred to a trauma center in Delaware, where she underwent multiple surgeries and an amputation.

Brooklynn returned home on July 31 of this year, but her recovery journey is far from over. Her parents, Miranda and Khyri, have been balancing hospital stays, caring for their other children—Autumn and KJ—and dealing with the financial and emotional strain of missed work and medical bills.

To show our love and support, the community is hosting a Benefit Event to help ease some of these burdens.



Event Details!

When: Saturday, October 25, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Ridge Volunteer Firehouse, Ridge, Maryland

Donation: $20 per person / $40 per family – with ALL proceeds going directly to the Cook and Wells families.

Event Highlights feature Live performances & DJ Wild Wes, a Kids’ entertainment area, Food, soda, and water for sale. A Silent auction with over 100 items available, along with other ways to show your support!

BYOB (21+, ID required at the door), Mobile ATM available on site

This is a chance for our community to come together, lend a helping hand, and remind these families they are not alone. Every dollar, every moment, and every show of support makes a difference.





Due to weather on Wednesday, Trooper 7 diverted to the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Emergency Department in Salisbury, Maryland, the child was then stabilized and transferred to the Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware. The Wells Family has provided the following update below. A GoFundMe has been started, if you cannot assist, please share to help this family during this difficult time.

Afternoon Friends and Family – We decided to do an update on Brooklynn because so many people have reached out and we see all of the love and appreciate every single one of you!

Wednesday evening before the storm we decided to go down and cut mom and dad’s grass. Khyri had just started mowing and Brooklynn was at the grape vine looking for grapes when Khyri came around the vine Brooklynn was trying to move out the way and tripped when she tripped her foot went under the mower. The blades were already off but still moving.

We got her to care as fast as we could. She is currently in Delaware at a Pediatric trauma center and is receiving the best care possible.

Unfortunately Yesterday we sat down with the team and they have made us aware that the best possible outcome for the foot because of the shape it is in is to amputate. She will be getting a prosthetic and will learn how to do everything all over again.

Did we think this was in our bingo cards for 2025? Absolutely not.. and we will forever question that day. But God makes no mistakes and she is here and that’s all that matters right now ❤️ Brooklynn loves to read the comments from different people and she is really needing some extra love and support right now.

We are staying with Brooklynn around the clock and are currently to applying for FMLA but as many know you don’t get paid we expect a long road at minimum 8-12 weeks at the current hospital and would appreciate anything that people can give , funds would be used for travel for mom ,dad and siblings as well as future appointments and prosthetics. A Gofundme will be made but Iknow some people don’t like to use that so we have put some other ways down below.

Thank you for the love and support during this time.

– The Wells Family

Cash app:$Mirandaa53

Venmo:@Khyri-Wells

GoFundMe:

7/09/2025: On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at approximately 5:55 p.m., emergency medical personnel at Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad requested a medic and helicopter after a patient was brought to the station with serious injuries.

Medical personnel advised a 6-year-old female had serious injuries and a partial amputation after reportedly being trapped underneath of a lawn mower.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested for transport and possible need for blood.

Trooper 7’s flight crew were monitoring the incident and, despite incoming severe storms, responded to the scene and transported the child to an unknown destination with serious injuries. The child was reported as conscious, alert, and breathing.

This emergency response underscores the importance of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s recent statewide implementation of the “Blood on Board” initiative. The program equips all medevac helicopters with whole blood for use during emergency airlifts, providing a critical resource for trauma victims who suffer massive blood loss.

Since its full deployment in 2023, this initiative has already saved numerous lives by allowing advanced care and transfusion to begin at the scene, improving survival odds before patients reach trauma centers. In cases like this one, where a young child suffers a potentially life-threatening injury, the availability of whole blood in the air can be the difference between life and death.

