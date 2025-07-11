UPDATE: GoFundMe Started for Child Seriously Injured After Accident Involving Lawnmower in Ridge

UPDATE 7/11/2025: Due to weather on Wednesday, Trooper 7 diverted to the TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Emergency Department in Salisbury, Maryland, the child was then stabilized and transferred to the Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware. The Wells Family has provided the following update below. A GoFundMe has been started, if you cannot assist, please share to help this family during this difficult time.

Afternoon Friends and Family – We decided to do an update on Brooklynn because so many people have reached out and we see all of the love and appreciate every single one of you!

Wednesday evening before the storm we decided to go down and cut mom and dad’s grass. Khyri had just started mowing and Brooklynn was at the grape vine looking for grapes when Khyri came around the vine Brooklynn was trying to move out the way and tripped when she tripped her foot went under the mower. The blades were already off but still moving.

We got her to care as fast as we could. She is currently in Delaware at a Pediatric trauma center and is receiving the best care possible.

Unfortunately Yesterday we sat down with the team and they have made us aware that the best possible outcome for the foot because of the shape it is in is to amputate. She will be getting a prosthetic and will learn how to do everything all over again.

Did we think this was in our bingo cards for 2025? Absolutely not.. and we will forever question that day. But God makes no mistakes and she is here and that’s all that matters right now ❤️ Brooklynn loves to read the comments from different people and she is really needing some extra love and support right now.

We are staying with Brooklynn around the clock and are currently to applying for FMLA but as many know you don’t get paid we expect a long road at minimum 8-12 weeks at the current hospital and would appreciate anything that people can give , funds would be used for travel for mom ,dad and siblings as well as future appointments and prosthetics. A Gofundme will be made but Iknow some people don’t like to use that so we have put some other ways down below.

Thank you for the love and support during this time.

– The Wells Family

Cash app:$Mirandaa53

Venmo:@Khyri-Wells

GoFundMe:



: On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at approximately 5:55 p.m., emergency medical personnel at Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad requested a medic and helicopter after a patient was brought to the station with serious injuries.

Medical personnel advised a 6-year-old female had serious injuries and a partial amputation after reportedly being trapped underneath of a lawn mower.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested for transport and possible need for blood.

Trooper 7’s flight crew were monitoring the incident and, despite incoming severe storms, responded to the scene and transported the child to an unknown destination with serious injuries. The child was reported as conscious, alert, and breathing.

This emergency response underscores the importance of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s recent statewide implementation of the “Blood on Board” initiative. The program equips all medevac helicopters with whole blood for use during emergency airlifts, providing a critical resource for trauma victims who suffer massive blood loss.

Since its full deployment in 2023, this initiative has already saved numerous lives by allowing advanced care and transfusion to begin at the scene, improving survival odds before patients reach trauma centers. In cases like this one, where a young child suffers a potentially life-threatening injury, the availability of whole blood in the air can be the difference between life and death.





