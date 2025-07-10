Amanda Dolina Appointed Calvert County Treasurer

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces Gov. Wes Moore has appointed a candidate they recommended, Amanda Dolina of Chesapeake Beach, to serve as Calvert County treasurer, filling the vacancy left earlier this year. Dolina’s appointment became effective July 1, 2025, and she will serve the remainder of the unexpired four-year term through the 2026 general election.

Dolina, founder of West Bridge Finance Solutions in Chesapeake Beach, brings more than 15 years of experience in public finance and community service to the role. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) and certified associate in project management (CAPM), with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a minor in finance from Salisbury University. She serves on the board of the Republican Women Leaders of Calvert County and is an active contributor to nonprofit financial education through her publications and speaking engagements.

As county treasurer, she is responsible for overseeing the collection and disbursement of county funds and maintaining financial accountability in service to Calvert County residents.

“I am honored to serve Calvert County in this capacity and look forward to continuing the work of responsible fiscal stewardship,” Dolina said. “Calvert County is more than just where I live; it’s where I’ve built my accounting firm, raised my family and found community. It is my privilege to humbly serve the people of Calvert County as their treasurer.”

The Calvert County treasurer is an elected position. In accordance with Maryland law, the office will be on the ballot during the November 2026 general election.

