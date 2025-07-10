Minor Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Pole in White Plains, Over 1,400 Without Power

July 10, 2025

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, at approximately 2:32 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to area of Billingsley Road and Fawn Lane in White Plains for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a utility pole with power lines down in the roadway.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

SMECO remains on the scene assessing the damage. Roadway to be closed for multiple hours. Over 1,400 are left without power.

Photos courtesy of the Bryans Road VFD&RS



