Police Recover Stolen Hyundai and Apprehend Three Kids, Ages 12, 13, and 14

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of several juveniles walking through an apartment complex parking lot, possibly breaking into cars.

When the first officer arrived, he observed the juveniles enter a Hyundai Elantra and begin driving away.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The vehicle stopped in the 2900 block of Crain Highway, where four occupants jumped out of the car.

Officers apprehended three of the occupants, and the fourth fled on foot. Officers reached out to the registered owner of the vehicle and determined the car had just been stolen.

Two of the juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were charged on a juvenile offense report –in accordance with MD law – and released to their parents. The 12-year-old cannot be charged in this case, in accordance with MD law, due to age.

Officers are working to identify the fourth suspect. M/CPL Saunders is investigating.