21-Year-Old Arrested for Landover Murder After Dispute

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday morning. The suspect is 21-year-old Damarion Jones of Largo. He is charged with the murder of 21-year-old J’len Livingston of Clinton.

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, at approximately 1:00 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Allendale Drive. Livingston died of his injuries a short time after arriving at a hospital.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Jones as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. The preliminary investigation revealed he shot Livingston during a dispute. The suspect and victim were known to each other.

The PGPD’s Fugitive Unit located and arrested Jones on Wednesday. He is charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

