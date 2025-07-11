Bell Sports Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Standard for Bicycle Helmets

Bell Sports Bicycle Helmets

Hazard: The recalled helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy: Refund

Recall Date: June 26, 2025

Units: About 31,200 (In addition, about 480 were sold in Canada)

Important Safety Information

In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada, Bell Sports, Inc., is voluntarily recalling certain models and product dates of Bell’s B0605C, B0605Y, and B0494Y platform helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

We value our customers’ safety and are committed to full transparency, which is the reason we elected to voluntarily report this to the CPSC and recall the helmets. There have been NO reported injuries.

Product Description

The helmets were sold in various colors in the U.S. and Canada. The recalled helmets can be identified by the inner helmet sticker which has the model’s number “B0605Y,” “B0605C,” or “B0494Y” printed on the label.

The helmets were sold in the following colors or color combinations: blue, green, purple, red, pink, black/blue, green/black, pink/green, pink/purple, pink/white, purple/white, red/black, pink/mint or multi-color; and have various designs, including checkers, lines, polka dots, rainbows and swirls.

The model name, the model number and the manufacture date in MM/YY or M/YY format can be found on a sticker inside the helmet.

It is important to note that only certain production months of some Bell helmets are affected. Please refer to the specific models and production date codes below:

Affected Models and Production Dates

Model Number Model Name Color(s) Manufacture Date B0494Y Axle Pink/Purple and Pixels Green 9/24 B0605C Cadence Rainbow Road 10/24 Red 9/24 Pink/White Checkers 9/24 and 10/24 Black/Blue 10/24 Blue/Black and Purple/White 8/24, 9/24 and 10/24 Rev Red/Black Swirl 8/24 and 9/24 B0605Y Cadence Black/Red 9/24 Pink/Mint 9/24 Black/Blue 9/24 Purple 9/24 Pink Polka 9/24 Green/Black 9/24 Frenzy Blue/Black and Pink Scuba 9/24 Passage Blue Comet 9/24

Example:

If you have a Cadence Vapor helmet (SKU 7147114):

Production Code of 7/24 is NOT affected by this recall and may continue to be used.

by this recall and may continue to be used. Production Code of 9/24 is affected by this recall and the consumer should contact Bell Sports for a refund.

Production from July 2024 (7/24) that is NOT affected by this recall.

The picture is the identification on the inside the helmet that shows the “Cadence” helmet under the B0605Y model produced in 9/24 (September 2024). This would be affected by this recall.

