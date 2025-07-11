Red Knights MD Chapter 4 – 1st Annual Charity Poker Run to Support Clements Cuties Foundation

The Red Knights MD Chapter 4 is excited to announce their 1st Annual Charity Poker Run held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, to benefit an amazing foundation.

Start: Registration Starts at 9:00 a.m., with kickstands up at 11:00a.m., starting at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department – Station 3, 46900 South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, MD 20653

Finish Location: VFW Post 2632 at 23282 Three Notch Road in California

Tickets: $25.00 – Riders and $15.00 – Passengers

Poker Run Details – All vehicles welcome – not limited to motorcycles! Prizes for Best and Worst Hands, 50/50 Raffle, and more fun, fellowship, and fundraising!

Benefiting the Clements Cuties Foundation, Raising awareness and supporting local families in Southern Maryland battling childhood cancer. “No One Fights Alone.”

This year’s Clements Cuties Recipients are Adrien Hall, Age 3 who has B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Sunny Thornton age 4 with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), and Joe Bartodziej age 6, with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Donate or Prepay via Venmo – venmo.com/u/RKMCMD4 – (Scan QR code on flyer if available, photo below)

Sponsorship Opportunities: Help make this event a success and show your support for a powerful local cause. All sponsorships include recognition on event banners and social media!

Sponsorship Levels:

🥇 Gold – $250.00

🥈 Silver – $150.00

🥉 Bronze – $100.00

To become a sponsor or learn more, contact: [email protected]

Message from the President – “This highly anticipated event unites motorcycle enthusiasts from across Maryland to support the Clements Cuties. Your support—whether through sponsorship, volunteering, or riding—will make a real difference for families in need. Join us in riding for a cause that touches all of our hearts.”

Mark Warren, RKMCMD4 President – [email protected]

