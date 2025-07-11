Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department – Honoring the Life and Legacy of William “Archie” Pilkerton, Jr.

William Archie Pilkerton, Jr, 96 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on June 28, 2025 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. Archie was born on December 21, 1928 and was the son of the late William Archie Pilkerton, Sr and Helen Mae Wood Pilkerton.

Archie is predeceased by wife Mary Phyllis Pilkerton, whom he married at St. Joseph’s Church in Morganza, MD in September 26, 1953. They celebrated over 70 years of marriage prior to her passing on February 16, 2024. He is also predeceased by his son, Richard Steven Pilkerton. Archie is survived by his son, Dale Pilkerton, Sr of Hollywood, MD, his daughter, Denise Finch (Eddie) of Mechanicsville, MD and daughter in law Debbie Pilkerton.

He is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with an additional one due in October. He was the only living sibling in his family and is predeceased by his two brothers: Arthur (killed in WW2) and Lenwood (Tiny)(Lucy) and also six sisters: Mary Burroughs (Mac), Bernadine Knott (Edward), Virginia Knott (Richard), Roberta Guy (Billy), Muriel Bowling (Eddie) and Carolyn Connelly (Tommy).

He attended Charlotte Hall Military Academy in Charlotte Hall, MD. He volunteered in the Merchant Marines from 1946 to 1948 where he graduated from U.S. Maritime School in St. Petersburg, FL and served aboard U.S. Army transport (USS America) to Europe.

He worked as a civilian at the Post Office at Patuxent River, MD for two years and then was drafted in the U.S. Army 1950 to 1952 where he was stationed in Germany and received the Occupational Medal. He was in the Army Reserve until 1956. He was a student at Stayers Business College in Washington, DC in 1953. He was a Service Clerk for Westinghouse Elec Elevator Div in Washinton, DC from 1953 to 1956. He also was a painter on his off days.

He became a Firefighter at the NAS, Patuxent River, MD from 1956 to 1966 and was promoted to Supervisory Fire Fighter at AIR OPS at Patuxent River, MD in 1966 and retired in 1979. After his retirement from civil service, he worked on base in the Transportation Dept driving a bus.

Archie loved having company at his house. He had a love for vehicles: a car that he won from WMJS Radio station and his Beardmore Taxi. He enjoyed oyster scalds, cookouts, playing cards, family gatherings, family trips and watching the history channel. He was a charter member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, and a member of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. He is a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2632 and participated as a color guard for many years. He is a member of: the Veterans of Helen, lifetime member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus.

Funeral and Service Information – The family will receive friends on Monday, July 14, 2025 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church, Morganza, MD on Tuesday, July 15 at 10:00AM, with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Pilkerton, Jr, Timmy Pilkerton, Randy Pilkerton, Kevin Pilkerton, Eddie Finch, Jr, Steven Kiley and Ivan Wenger.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rachel Pilkerton, Kelly Kiley and his daily caregivers, all of whom have truly become family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Veterans of Helen or St. Joseph's Catholic Church.