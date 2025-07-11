One Flown to Trauma Center After Scooter Crashes in Calvert County

On Friday, July 11, 2025 at approximately 2:45 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Southbound Route 4 and Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle/moped.

Due to multiple 911 callers reported the operator was possibly unconscious, a helicopter was pre-launched to land nearby.

Police arrived on the scene to find the scooter operator was conscious but not alert and possibly impaired. Deputies advised fire/EMS the patient was not wearing a helmet.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. Flight medics were advised the man was not wearing a helmet and was travelling at approximately 40 mph when the crash occurred.

Updates will be provided when they become available.