Kelli Lynn Simms, 55, of Pomfret, MD passed away peacefully on July 7, 2025, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on June 6, 1970, in Washington, DC, Kelli was the beloved daughter of Henry and Bernice Hooks. She graduated from McDonough High School in 1989. Kelli dedicated over 35 years to the Federal Government.

Kelli had a deep love for her family, the beach, and watching baseball. She was known for her warm smile, generous heart, and unwavering strength. Her greatest joy was being “Gamma” to her granddaughter Kinsley, whom she cherished deeply.

She is survived by her husband Jason (227), her two sons Tyler & Austin Simms, grandchildren Kinsley Simms, her two sisters Kimberley (Nate) Butler and Kerri (Doug) Kans, and four nephews and nieces, Darius (Kacie) Butler, Dominic Butler, Autumn Kans and Kailynn Pennell. Kelli was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Bernice Hooks.

“She fought the good fight, she finished the race, she kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7