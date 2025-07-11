Police in Calvert County Investigating Shooting at Neptune’s Seafood Pub in North Beach

On July 4, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Neptune’s Seafood Pub located at 8802 Chesapeake Ave., in North Beach, for the report of a shooting. No injuries were reported at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects were identified and apprehended:

• Rayquan Malik Jackson, 27 of Falls Church, VA

•Devon Patrick Hunter, 24 of Friendship, MD

Both individuals are currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center without bond. The following charges have been filed against them:

• Attempted First-Degree Murder

• First-Degree Assault

• Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

• Illegal Possession of a Firearm

• Second-Degree Assault• Reckless Endangerment

Additionally, a third individual, Jeremiah Jermaine Nick, 19 of Shady Side, MD, has been identified for tampering with evidence in an effort to obstruct the investigation. A criminal summons has been issued for Mr. Nick.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking further information related to this incident. If you were present at Neptune’s Seafood Pub during the time of the incident, or if you have any information that may assist with the investigation, please contact:

• Detective Christopher Murphy – [email protected] (443) 624-7963

• Detective Ryan Gough – [email protected] or (443) 684-4712. All tips and information are greatly appreciated.