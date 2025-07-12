3-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Possible Drowning Incident in Mechanicsville, Investigation Ongoing

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 1:41 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 37000 block of Lockes Crossing Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported 3-year-old not breathing.

911 Dispatchers advised to all responding units that they were giving CPR instructions over the phone and advised the child had possibly drowned.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was monitoring the incident, with Trooper 7 and crew self-launching to land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 5 minutes to confirm CPR was in progress.

Trooper 7 landed in the yard of the residence and transported the 3-year-old male victim to an area Children’s Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and further updates will be provided when they become available.