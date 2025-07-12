UPDATE: GoFundMe Added – House Fire in Lusby Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported and All Pets Accounted For

UPDATE 7/14/2025: The displaced family has lost nearly everything in this devastating fire. A GoFundMe has been started by family members to assist the 2 adults and 3 children.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Family, friends and neighbors are assisting, however, clothing and other needs lists will be added when they become available.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and further updates will be provided when they become available from The Office of the State Fire Marshal



On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Hemlock Road in Lusby, for the reported house on fire.

The fire was dispatched as a working fire due to multiple 911 callers reporting their neighbors residence on fire with unknown occupants inside, but knew the homeowners had multiple children and pets.

Firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Hollywood, Bay District, Huntingtown, and Leonardtown responded to the scene. First arriving crews confirmed a working fire, with smoke and fire showing throughout the entire roof and attic.

Crews quickly deployed multiple attack lines and made entry into the home to begin searching for three reported pets inside and also confirmed with neighbors that the homeowners were not home.

The fire was extinguished in approximately one hour and controlled within 30 minutes.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 4 hours. No known injuries were reported, firefighters located all three cats in the basement of the structure.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the family displaced. Additional information along with GoFundMe and other needs will provided when they become available.

