Dog Shot by Police After Attacking Delivery Driver in Huntingtown

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 4000 block of Jared’s Walk in Huntingtown, for the reported animal bite.

The 911 caller, an adult male delivery driver, reported he was attacked and bit by a dog while delivering a package. The caller reported the dog was possibly a pit bull and had rabies.

While animal control and emergency medical services responded to the scene, deputies arrived around 2:49 p.m., and a short time later, all EMS were advised to stage in the area as shots were fired.

Deputies advised multiple shots were fired with the dog being struck and downed.

Emergency medical services continued into the scene and began rendering medical aid to both the injured driver and the dog.

The owner of the dog transported the animal to an area animal hospital with severe injuries. The delivery driver was evaluated by EMS and later denied transport.

Further information will be provided when they become available.