UPDATE: Impaired Off-Duty Prince George’s County Officer Indicted After Killing Retired Metropolitan Police Detective in Crash

1/8/2026: Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson has announced the indictment of suspended Prince George’s County Police Officer, Corporal Anthony Coleman, in connection with the fatal motor vehicle collision on Route 301 that killed Carlton Herndon, a Prince George’s County District Court Bailiff.

Coleman was off duty at the time of the crash.

Coleman has been indicted on negligent manslaughter involving a vehicle, criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle, negligent homicide by auto while under influence, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, driving or attempting to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and handgun transport under the influence of alcohol.

Immediately following the collision, the corporal’s police powers were suspended. Consistent with the Maryland Police Accountability Act, he is now suspended without pay following today’s indictment. An Internal Affairs Division administrative investigation is ongoing.

He joined the agency in 2017.



On Monday, July 7, 2025, Maryland State Police responded to a fatal crash that occurred in Prince George’s County.

The deceased is identified as Carlton Herndon, 56, of Clinton, Maryland. Herndon was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel from Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m., Monday night, Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on northbound Route 301 at Missouri Avenue.

The on-scene preliminary investigation indicates Herndon, the driver of a Nissan Maxima, was attempting to cross Route 301 and entered the travel portion of Northbound 301 when it was struck by a Ford F-250 truck. The driver of the truck, Anthony Coleman, 34, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling on Northbound Route 301 at Missouri Avenue.

Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash on the part of the Ford.

Coleman refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation. Witnesses of the crash are urged to contact police at 301-392-1231.

The investigation continues.

Coleman has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.