Man Suffers Serious Burns After Setting Himself and Vehicle on Fire in St. Mary’s County



On Sunday, July 13, 2025, at approximately 10:55 a.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Patuxent Boulevard in California, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle on fire with one person burned.

Emergency crews arrived to find a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames and one male patient suffering from serious burns to his upper body.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 initially responded to the scene by ground, while Trooper 2 landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport to transport the victim by air.

Flight medics were informed that the patient was conscious and alert but sustained serious burns to his head, neck, and upper body.

According to statements made at the scene, the patient admitted to pouring gasoline on himself and the vehicle before igniting it. Several bystanders and nearby residents intervened quickly, pulling the man from the burning vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

