Multiple Bystanders and First Responders Recognized After Saving Man’s Life in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, bystanders and first responders were recognized for their lifesaving efforts at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge last month.

On June 17th, Mr. Lloyd Kauffman was at the Moose Lodge when he began experiencing symptoms of a cardiac event.

Two nearby bystanders, one who happened to be a nursing student and off-duty EMT and another who was an off-duty nurse, quickly came to his aid and began CPR.

An AED was located on the premises and swiftly utilized to provide lifesaving interventions.

First responders from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, and DES Career EMS Division assumed care upon their arrival and transported the patient for further cardiac care.

This incident once again underscores the importance of accessible Automated External Defibrillation devices (AEDs) and bystander CPR. Cardiac emergencies can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. It is important to be prepared and learn how to perform effective CPR. You could be the difference between life and death when someone is in need.

We are proud of our first responders for their dedication to continuous high-quality patient care. We don’t always know how or why things happen to us, but in the words of Mr. Kauffman and his family, sometimes you have to “take the win” and be grateful for a second chance at life!

