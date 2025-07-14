Maryland State Police Make Over 190 Suspected DUI Arrested During First Week of July, 2025

Maryland State Troopers from all 23 State Police Barracks, including members of the SPIDRE Team, took on distracted, aggressive, and impaired driving this Fourth of July weekend.

Troopers recorded 108 arrests for suspected DUI and issued more than 6,600 citations and warnings from July 4 to July 6th, 2025.

Additionally, the SPIDRE Team assisted in the effort, recording 10 arrests for suspected DUI, bringing this year’s total to 190.

Maryland Crash Data for the entire state shows there were 19 fatal crashes, with four involving impairment.

From July 9 to July 12, the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) Team recorded 9 arrests for suspected DUI.

Additionally, Maryland State Troopers, from all 23 barracks, responded to 10 suspected DUI crashes over the weekend. Of those 10, four involved multiple vehicles.

Since the teams inception in 2013, they have recorded more than 5,000 arrests for suspected DUI.

Along with our law enforcement partners, #MDSP works 24/7, 365 to deter dangerous driving behaviors, including aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving.

Use the resources available to you; rideshare services, public transportation, taxis, or designated drivers. There’s no excuse. #BeTheDriver who saves lives.

