Ed Rothstein Appointed as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families

Governor Wes Moore announced the appointment of Ed Rothstein as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families. Rothstein will assume the post as secretary on August 1st. Ross Cohen, who has served as the interim acting secretary, will continue supporting the department as deputy secretary.

“Ed Rothstein has dedicated his career to serving this country and the people of Maryland. I am honored that he has raised his hands once again to serve the state as Maryland’s next secretary of the Department of Veterans and Military Families. I also want to thank Deputy Secretary Ross Cohen for stepping up as acting secretary during the interim,” said Gov. Moore. “Ed’s track record as a distinguished Army veteran and a devoted public servant demonstrates his commitment to live mission first, people always. During this next critical phase of our work, he will help lead our efforts to build a state that is safer, more affordable, more competitive – and one that leaves no one behind.”

Retired Army Colonel Ed Rothstein is currently in his second term as county commissioner in Carroll County. His distinguished 30-year military career included numerous deployments and multiple duty stations. In his last military assignment as garrison commander at Fort Meade, Rothstein helped support more than 227,000 personnel across 5-states. Following his military service, Rothstein served as Anne Arundel County’s economic developer and founded ERA Advisory LLC, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business focused on giving back to the community.



Prior to becoming Carroll County commissioner, Rothstein served as executive director of the BWI Business Partnership, where he worked to cultivate the transportation network and development potential in the region through partnerships with business, government, and community leaders. Rothstein has also served on multiple boards of directors for state and regional non-profits, including the Carroll County Veterans Advisory Council which works to evaluate, develop and promote new and existing programs and services for veterans and their families within Carroll County.

“Our veterans and military families have carried a tremendous burden. Uplifting their lives is not only admirable—it is essential,” said Ed Rothstein. “It is a humbling privilege to follow in the footsteps of leaders such as Secretary Chow, Secretary Owings, and Secretary Woods. Maintaining their priorities provides a strong foundation for the work ahead. The governor’s faith, trust, and confidence in my approach is all I can ask for from a true leader. I am deeply honored to serve under his visionary leadership.”

Rothstein earned his undergraduate degree from Lock Haven University where he was commissioned through the ROTC graduate, and earned masters degrees from Webster University and the Eisenhower School for National Security.

“Commissioner Rothstein will make an excellent Secretary of Veterans and Military Families,” said former U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski. “He is a mission driven strong leader who puts people first over bureaucracy. Having served in the military for over 30 years he knows military life and its impact on families. In my experience he knows how to make the policy and projects to ensure our military and veterans have what they need to lead their best lives.”

“Ed Rothstein’s background to include his service to both this nation and Maryland make him the quintessential secretary to lead DVMF forward serving Maryland Veterans and families,” said Delegate Michael J. Rogers.

“Having worked with Commissioner Ed Rothstein for over six years, I know he’ll make an excellent Secretary of Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families,” said Carroll County Administrator Roberta Windham. “His dedication to veterans and his passion for service is evident in everything he does. Carroll County’s Commissioners and I wish him all the best in his new role.”