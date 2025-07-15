Charles County Board Of Education Announces Resignation of Linda Warren

The Board of Education of Charles County today announces the resignation of Board Member Linda Warren. Warren represents District 4 on the Board. Her resignation is effective Friday, Aug. 1.

In sharing her resignation with the Board, Warren cited personal reasons resulting in her having to relocate outside of District 4. State law requires that elected Board members reside in the county commissioner district in which they are elected to serve.

Warren submitted her resignation to the Board last week and shared that the time she spent serving on the Board was an invaluable experience.

“Serving on this Board has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional and personal life. I have been continually inspired by the dedication, compassion and resilience of my fellow Board members, our educators, staff and most importantly, the students we are privileged to support,” Warren said.

Warren was elected to her first term on the Board in November 2022. The now vacant term extends through November 2026.

Board Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., said she will miss working with Warren on the Board. “On behalf of the Board, it has been a pleasure to serve alongside Ms. Warren. She and I ran together, and both represent District 4. Most of us joined the Board in 2022, and that experience created a special bond – one rooted in our shared commitment to our over 28,000 students and our community as a whole. Ms. Warren’s passion for education and previous experience as an educator guided every decision she made. We will all miss working with her and wish her nothing but the best for the future,” Moore Lee said.

According to Section 3-501 of the Education Article, Annotated Code of Maryland, the Board has 90 days to select a qualified person to fill the vacancy. A qualified individual for the vacancy is a person who is a resident of Charles County District 4, a registered Charles County voter and someone who is not subject to the authority of the Board.

Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said she is honored to have worked with Warren during her time on the Board. “It was an honor working with someone such as Ms. Warren, who with a background in education understands the importance of a quality education for every child. Her dedication to the academic and personal success of children in Charles County is admirable, and her impact and perspectives will be missed,” Navarro said.

The Board will discuss the candidate search process at its Aug. 12 meeting. Moore Lee said the Board will comply with the state law requirement that the vacancy be filled within 90 days of Warren’s Aug. 1 resignation.

State law also outlines specific criteria related to filling a Board Member vacancy, including:

Appointing an individual who resides in the same vacated district.

Conducting applicant interviews in a public meeting.

Publishing a list of applicant names for a vacancy at least two weeks before the interview of the first applicant occurs.

Publishing the date, location, and time of all applicant interviews.

Livestreaming each applicant interview and posting the videos online for access.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will publish details on the school system website, www.ccboe.com, as the Board confirms its candidate search process and timeline.