Watershed Education and Stewardship Grants Awarded in St. Mary’s County and Baltimore City

Two Maryland organizations will receive support for education and stewardship programming to enhance environmental education in the state.

Outdoor education and stewardship funding is made possible from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant. Specific amounts will be contingent upon federal funding availability and approval.

The following organizations were awarded funding through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources:

Baltimore City

National Aquarium – To engage sixth grade students, teachers, and local college interns in learning about the watershed, aquatic species and water quality testing through this program. This program includes teacher-led pre-field experience lessons, a field experience at the Aquarium, student data analysis, and student action projects.

St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s College of Maryland – To develop a multi-year, recurring curriculum in the Environment Students Department to introduce students to the causes of and potential solutions to ecological degradation, community resilience needs related to future conditions and career skills and paths in ecological restoration and resource management.

Beginning in July, the Department of Natural Resources will accept applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.