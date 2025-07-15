Stephen McGibbon Appointed Deputy County Administrator for Calvert County

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen McGibbon as deputy county administrator, effective Aug. 4, 2025.

McGibbon brings more than 30 years of experience in financial oversight, risk management and government operations.

Most recently, he served as director of finance for Prince George’s County Government, where he led efforts to manage a multibillion-dollar debt portfolio, supervised key divisions including treasury and accounting and developed programs to strengthen financial compliance and internal controls.

In his new role, McGibbon will support the county administrator in overseeing daily operations, implementing strategic initiatives and ensuring the effectiveness and accountability of government services. He will also lead efforts to review and evaluate performance measures across key agencies to promote continuous improvement and transparency.

“We are excited to welcome Stephen to Calvert County,” said County Administrator Linda Turner. “His deep experience in finance, strategic planning and executive leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue working to deliver efficient, responsive services to our residents.”



“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Calvert County, execute the vision of the Board of County Commissioners and provide strong, reliable, high-quality support to the county administrator,” McGibbon said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to public service and ensuring that government works effectively for the people. I look forward to working alongside our talented county team to support that mission.”

McGibbon’s career includes leadership roles in both local government and the federal sector. He has played a key role in policy development, process improvement and legislative impact analysis. He also served with the Library of Congress Office of the Inspector General and began his career in public accounting.

McGibbon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Howard University and is a certified public accountant (CPA), certified internal auditor (CIA) and certified information systems auditor (CISA). He is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and other professional organizations. He is also an alum of Leadership Greater Washington and volunteers his time with nonprofit boards.

He has been married for more than 30 years to his wife, Karlene, and they have two children: a son, Connor, who is college-aged, and a daughter, Eryn, a rising sophomore in high school.

