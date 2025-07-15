Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene within 1 minute of dispatch to find a head-on style collision involving a mini-van and motorcycle with the operator of the motorcyclist conscious and breathing.

Due to the adult male’s injuries, a helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation. Both operators made statements to police of having a green traffic signal.

