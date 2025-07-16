UPDATE: 26-Year-Old Man Killed After Crash Involving Tractor Trailer in Charles County

UPDATE 7/16/2025: On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at approximately 2:43 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with Charles County Sheriff Deputies responded to United States Route 301 south of Maryland Route 257 for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was requested and TFC A. Sabock, of the MSP La Plata Barrack responded to assume the investigation. The MSP Crash Team and MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) also responded to the scene to assist.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP Crash Team indicates a Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer operated by Otis Coates age 55 of College Park, MD, was stopped in traffic on Northbound Route 301, South of Maryland Route 257 for the traffic signal. At the same time, a Subaru Legacy operated by Andrew Ring age 26 of Chester, MD was approaching the stopped tractor trailer from behind.

For unknown reasons, Mr. Ring did not slow or stop for the stopped traffic and collided into the rear of the trailer. Mr. Ring was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact TFC A. Sabock of the MSP La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200 or can email a statement to [email protected].

The investigation is continuing. (25-MSP-022721)



On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at approximately 2:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Crain Highway and Rock Point Road in Newburg for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a large vehicle.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle under a tractor trailer with one caller reporting it “looked like a fatality”.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle under a semi trucks trailer with the single occupant in the vehicle heavily trapped.

Within 10 minutes, medical personnel gained access to the patient and pronounced them deceased on the scene.

Upon completion of extricating the victim from the vehicle, which took over 40 minutes, a CISM team was requested to respond to the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department.

(A CISM team, or Critical Incident Stress Management Team, provides support to individuals who have experienced a traumatic or stressful event, particularly first responders. These teams consist of trained professionals and peer support personnel who offer confidential, non-evaluative interventions like defusings, debriefings, and individual support. The goal is to help individuals understand their reactions, process their experiences, and facilitate their return to normal functioning.

Police are actively investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.