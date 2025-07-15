Calvert County Animal Control and First Responders Rescue Dog from Ravine

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Animal Control received a call about a senior Anatolian shepherd named Layla who had gone missing the night before — only to be found the next morning at the bottom of a steep ravine.

Her owners had searched high and low, not realizing their beloved 140-pound girl had taken a tumble down the hill.

When Animal Control Officer Bell-Bussler arrived, she wasted no time climbing down to assess Layla’s condition. It became clear that poor Layla, who hadn’t received her usual pain medication while missing, was unable to stand or climb because of discomfort and the steep terrain.

Bell-Bussler carefully placed a stretcher under Layla, and with help from the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, the team successfully carried Layla up the slick ravine slope and reunited her with her very relieved family.

We are glad to share that Layla is now home, safe and sound, resting comfortably under the watchful care of her loved ones!!

Photo courtesy of our Calvert County Animal Control.

