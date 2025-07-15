Helicopters Requested After Multiple Victims Are Stabbed in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, July 15, at approximately 5:55 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 42000 block of Patuxent Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported multi-victim stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two victims and reported both were conscious and breathing with injuries to the neck.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was placed on standby incase needed. While monitoring the incident, Trooper 7 was requested a short time later due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 are responding to land nearby.

One adult male, approximately 60 years old, had multiple stab wounds to the entire upper body, and one stab wound to the neck with severe bleeding.

The second patient, a 61-year-old female, had a single stab wound to the neck. Flight medics were advised both patients had patent airways and were both conscious alert and breathing.

Police and emergency medical services are evaluating a third patient who does not have serious injuries. This is the suspect who is in custody.

The incident is ongoing and updates will be provided at a later time. Ridge Road and Patuxent Drive are CLOSED – avoid the area.