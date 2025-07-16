UPDATE: Man in Custody After Stabbing Two Victims in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police responded to a reported assault in the 42000 block of Patuxent Drive in Mechanicsville.

When police arrived in the area, a male subject matching the description of the suspect provided by dispatchers was in the yard of the reported incident location.

Deputies confirmed the identity of the individual as Mark Anthony Cranston Jr., 38, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Two adult victims were located, who had fled to a neighboring house, suffering from severe injuries. The female victim has a single wound to her neck consistent with a stabbing. The male victim had approximately seven to eight stab wounds to the neck, left arm, and right shoulder as well as a laceration to the neck and a contusion to his face.

A knife with an approximately ten-inch blade was recovered from the scene.

Maryland State Police Aviation transported both victims to area hospitals, where they remain in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates the assault was the result of a domestic-related dispute between the suspect and the victims.

Cranston was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following.

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder

Two counts of assault first-degree

Two counts of assault second-degree

Cranston had been released on his own recognizance on June 3, 2025, from another jurisdiction, where he was awaiting trial on separate assault charges.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed responsibility for this investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Raley at 301-475-4200, ext. 8076, or via email at [email protected].



Domestic Violence Charges and Assault in Maryland. Destruction of Property, Failure to Appear, and Attempted Grand Larceny of an Auto in Virginia.

Mark Anthony Cranston Jr, age 38, was arrested December 6, 2024 in St. Mary’s County for Assault 2nd Degree, he was arrested on his own recognizance the same day.

He was then arrested three days later in King George, Virginia for the following below.

DESTRUCT PROP W/INTENT <$1000

GRAND LARCENY: AUTO THEFT (ATTEMPT)

A Bench Warrant was later issued for Failure to Appear on 1/23/2025, the warrant was served 6/03/2025 when he was arrested on a Fugitive warrant in Annapolis and extradited to Virginia. He was then released by Virginia courts.

Cranston was found guilty of the above charges and sentenced to 12 months with 9 months of the sentence suspended. Last month he was also found guilty of Failure to appear in Stafford County, Virginia and was sentenced to a long sentence of six days.



On Tuesday, July 15, at approximately 5:55 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 42000 block of Patuxent Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported multi-victim stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two victims and reported both were conscious and breathing with injuries to the neck.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was placed on standby incase needed. While monitoring the incident, Trooper 7 was requested a short time later due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 are responding to land nearby.

One adult male, approximately 60 years old, had multiple stab wounds to the entire upper body, and one stab wound to the neck with severe bleeding.

The second patient, a 61-year-old female, had a single stab wound to the neck. Flight medics were advised both patients had patent airways and were both conscious alert and breathing.

Police and emergency medical services are evaluating a third patient who does not have serious injuries. This is the suspect who is in custody.

The incident is ongoing and updates will be provided at a later time. Ridge Road and Patuxent Drive are CLOSED – avoid the area.