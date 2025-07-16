Lexington Park Man Arrested for Burglary at Historic St. Mary’s Visitor Center and Assault of Parents

William Adam Chesser, 46, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple criminal charges in two open cases currently pending in St. Mary’s County District Court, including allegations of assaulting family members and burglarizing properties affiliated with Historic St. Mary’s City Commission.

On June 5, 2025, Deputy Santiago Estrada Lora of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic assault at a residence on Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival, the deputy encountered an adult female victim who reported that William Adam Chesser, had physically assaulted her husband, an adult male victim.

According to Deputy Estrada Lora’s statement, “I located [the male victim] on the ground seated against the tire of one of his vehicles. I observed blood in and around his mouth, and a knot on his forehead, as well as blood on the ground.”

The male victim stated that Chesser had “ran up to him and then began to assault him with closed fist multiple times to the face and head.” The deputy noted, “Victim stated he did not remember being punched in the head, but he had an injury consistent with that.”

The adult female victim told the deputy that she witnessed the attack. “She stated the defendant ran up to [the male victim], put both of his fists up and stated, ‘you know what I got for that,’” and then began physically assaulting him. She attempted to intervene but said Chesser pushed her. “She stated she bruises easily,” the deputy wrote, and observed “fresh bruising on her arms consistent with an assault.”

Chesser was later located in the woods wearing “no shirt, gray shorts and no shoes,” according to the statement. The deputy reported that Chesser was “acting as if he was having a manic episode. He was out of touch with reality and very aggressive.” Chesser claimed that he had been assaulted first by the male victim, but the deputy stated, “I did not observe any signs of injury on him”.

Chesser is charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection with this incident.

In a separate case filed July 14, 2025, Chesser faces seven charges, including multiple counts of burglary and theft. The charges were filed following an investigation by Deputy Wimberly of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who stated that on July 13, 2025, Chesser was seen riding a bicycle near Three Notch Road and Poplar Ridge Road. Knowing Chesser had an active arrest warrant, Deputy Wimberly made contact and placed him under arrest.

During a search incident to arrest, deputies discovered Chesser in possession of:

Multiple key rings labeled “Brome Howard Inn,” “Kitchen Electric,” and “Visitor Center Main”

A Historic St. Mary’s City branded shirt and duffel bag

Unopened candy bars and sodas

Jewelry, including gold-colored wedding bands and a silver bracelet

A gold collectible coin labeled “350 Anniversary”

A VISA card and tax-exempt documentation belonging to a female employee of the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission

Chesser told officers he had “found the above listed items alongside of the roadway.” However, the employee identified as the owner of the VISA card confirmed that the items were last seen in her office drawer at the visitor center and “there is no reason for anyone to be in possession of those items.”

According to another employee, several of the items — including Allen keys, jewelry, and the gold coin — had been stored at the site and were later confirmed missing. The collectible coin was valued at $50. Candy bars valued at $10 and Gillian candy sticks valued at $3 were also taken from the gift shop. Refrigerated sodas taken from the center, still “sweating on the exterior and cold to the touch,” were found with Chesser approximately two miles from the visitor center.

The investigation revealed that a break-in had occurred at two Historic St. Mary’s Commission buildings: the visitor center located at 18751 Hogaboom Lane and the maintenance facility at 48010 Mattapany Road. A rear door of the maintenance building had reportedly been forced open, and multiple keys had been stolen. The tags and numbers on the keys in Chesser’s possession matched those listed in the facility’s key log. Officers also found an unopened Historic St. Mary’s City black polo shirt identical to one worn by Chesser at the time of arrest.

An employee confirmed that “the defendant isn’t employed by the business and has no permission or reason to be in possession of any of the above listed items.”

Chesser now faces the following charges in this case:

Two counts of second-degree burglary

Two counts of fourth-degree burglary (storehouse)

Two counts of theft between $100 and $1,500

One count of theft under $100

Chesser initially received a $1,000 bond on July 14, 2025. However, during a bail review held on July 15, 2025, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered that he be held without bond. A preliminary hearing is set for August 12, 2025.

