Prince Frederick Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Child Discharges Handgun

Francis Timothy Wilkinson Jr., 44, of Prince Frederick, has been formally charged following an incident in which a minor allegedly gained access to an unsecured, loaded handgun and discharged it inside his residence, according to court documents filed in Calvert County District Court.

Wilkinson is facing two misdemeanor charges: Firearms-Access by Minors and Reckless Endangerment. Both charges stem from events that occurred on June 30, 2025, at Wilkinson’s home in Prince Frederick.

According to court records, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on July 1, 2025, involving potential child abuse or neglect. A complainant informed officers that Wilkinson’s 2-year-old daughter had discharged a firearm through a bathroom window while under his care. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from this incident.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Wilkinson was allegedly asleep at the time the child gained access to the loaded firearm. The child was reportedly discovered in the bathroom holding the handgun, and when Wilkinson shouted at her to drop it, she discharged a round. Wilkinson’s son was also in the residence and told officers he heard the gunshot and ran upstairs to see what happened.

Detectives later interviewed Wilkinson’s son, who said he had seen the same firearm—described as a tan and black Sig Sauer with an optic attached—in a bedroom dresser drawer months prior. He noted that firearms in the home were typically secured in a safe and that this was the first time he had seen one left unsecured. The son expressed concern about Wilkinson’s recent behavior, saying his father had been “slipping” in recent years and “a couple years ago would have never had a loaded firearm somewhere that [the child] could access.”

On July 8, 2025, Child Protective Services conducted a follow-up home visit with assistance from law enforcement. During the walkthrough, Wilkinson allegedly told investigators he had not seen the pistol “in months” and was unaware it had been left in the drawer. He described himself as a “weapons expert” and initially claimed he startled the child while trying to take the gun away, causing it to discharge. However, according to officer body-worn camera footage, Wilkinson later said, “She shot it through the furniture… I grabbed it and I startled her and I shot it.”

During the inspection, damage consistent with a discharged bullet was observed, including a shattered bathroom window and bullet holes passing through a dresser, a closet wall, and the rear wall of the bathroom.

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for August 25, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in Calvert District Court.

According to court documents, Wilkinson has been issued a summons, but records do not indicate that it has been served yet.